Christine D. Spagnoli, a partner at Greene Broillet & Wheeler LLP, is a leading consumer advocate specializing in automobile defect litigation. Known for her landmark victories, she has dedicated her career to exposing dangerous products and holding manufacturers accountable. Spagnoli serves on the Judicial Council of California’s Civil Jury Instruction Committee and the Los Angeles Judicial Selection Advisory Committee. Notable cases include a $73-million verdict against Ford Motor Company for a rollover crash and securing a defect investigation and recall of Goodyear tires. Her work has led to significant safety improvements and multi-million-dollar verdicts, including a $58-million verdict for a defective O-ring and a $21-million verdict against Southern California Edison.

