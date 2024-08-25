Mediator

Sandoval Mediation, P.C.

Labor & Employment

Cynthia Sandoval has an impressive skill set unmatched by most mediators. Her experience as plaintiff, defense and in-house counsel sets her apart, and she is able to connect with the parties and counsel in a trusted and sincere manner. In addition to her private practice, Sandoval serves on the Mediation Panel of the U.S. District Court, Central District of California. She demonstrates a deep understanding of the participants’ perspectives, which enables her to work towards inventive solutions to drive results. Since becoming a neutral, Sandoval has built a strong following and has successfully mediated a wide variety of disputes from single plaintiff to large, complex class and PAGA actions.