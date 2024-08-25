Founding Partner

Daniel K. Balaban is the founding partner of Balaban & Spielberger and a formidable force in personal injury law. With over a decade of experience, he has recovered over $200 million in verdicts, awards and settlements. Recently he secured a landmark $1.1-million jury verdict against the manufacturer of American Airlines’ uniforms, a case with significant implications for ongoing litigation and industry safety standards. Balaban also achieved a $5-million verdict against the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for excessive force and negligent supervision, recognized as a Top Verdict of 2022. His notable victories include a $30.5-million predatory lending case and a $15-million settlement with the City of Los Angeles to improve public safety.