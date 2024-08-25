Managing Partner

ACTS Law

Personal Injury

Danny Abir is a founding and managing partner of ACTS LAW, a plaintiff firm that has secured over $1 billion for clients. In less than a decade, he has helped build one of Los Angeles’ premier plaintiff firms, growing to over 100 lawyers and staff across four California offices. Last year, the firm celebrated over $200 million obtained for clients. Abir is a noted speaker at legal conferences and will be Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles’ 2028 president. His articles have been published in The Advocate, The Daily Journal and Super Lawyers. Recognized as a Top Plaintiff Attorney in California by the Daily Journal, he is known for his leadership and advocacy in the legal community.