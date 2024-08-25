Managing Partner

The Dixon Firm, APC

Product Liability

Deborah Dixon, managing partner at The Dixon Firm, APC, is a leading advocate in product liability and employment litigation. She has secured $1.4 billion for clients, including a $20-million settlement against Apple and a $3-million settlement against Monster Energy. Dixon is also the president of the San Diego Inn of Court and a past president of the San Diego County Bar Foundation. As a board member and current president, she raised money to give back to local nonprofit organizations. In 2022, the foundation awarded $448,500 to 24 local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, the foundation has granted $5 million to local nonprofits that work on a variety of causes.

