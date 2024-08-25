Founder

Zitser Family Law Group, APC

Family Law

Diana P. Zitser, founder of Zitser Family Law Group, APC, is a certified family law specialist with over 20 years of experience in high-net-worth divorces, legal separations and complex property settlements. With a background in business administration and finance, and as a former certified general real estate appraiser, she excels in high-asset divorce litigation and negotiations. Zitser is recognized as a Super Lawyer and has been named among the Top 50 Women Lawyers and Top 100 Attorneys in Southern California. She holds a perfect AVVO rating and the prestigious Martindale-Hubbell “AV Preeminent” rating. Zitser is a member of several bar associations and serves on the advisory board of the American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators.

