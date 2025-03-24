Founder & Managing Attorney

Emil Davtyan is the founder and managing attorney of D.Law, specializing in labor and employment law. He graduated summa cum laude from Woodbury University and earned his Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School, graduating cum laude in the top 10% of his class. He founded Davtyan Law Firm in 2015, now D.Law, which has helped California workers recover nearly $1 billion. Davtyan’s firm has handled over 5,000 cases and continues to grow, acquiring the offices of Kevin T. Barnes and Yeremian Law in 2023. His immigrant background and blue-collar experience inspire his commitment to defending workers’ rights and fostering a positive, modern law firm culture.