Senior Trial Lawyer

The Barnes Firm

Personal Injury

G. Seth Mitchell has 18 years of legal experience, initially as a defense attorney before transitioning to plaintiff representation nine years ago. Specializing in personal injury cases, he has won over $35 million for his clients, including numerous six- and seven-figure victories. Mitchell utilizes his defense expertise to maximize client recovery and is known for his aggressive litigation strategies. He stays current with legal trends and effectively employs investigation and expert testimony to strengthen his cases. Recently, he won a significant settlement for a client injured due to an unsafe school condition. Mitchell graduated from Southwestern Law School and the University of Richmond and volunteers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

