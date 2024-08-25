Founder, President, Lead Trial Attorney

Genie Harrison Law Firm, APC

Labor & Employment

Genie Harrison specializes in women’s rights, sexual harassment, equal pay and sexual abuse cases. She secured a record-setting $100-million settlement for the women of Riot Games and helped obtain $17 million for Harvey Weinstein’s victims. Harrison’s awards include the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel’s 2022 Civil Advocate Hall of Fame Award and CAOC Woman Consumer Advocate of the Year for 2021. She has been named among the Top 50 Women Southern California Super Lawyers (2010-2011, 2015-2024) and listed in the Best Lawyers in America for Employment Law (2012-2024). Harrison’s law firm has been recognized among the Best Law Firms in America for Employment Law (2015-2024). She also created Damages Genie and Incident Genie.