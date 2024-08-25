Jennifer L. Lallite

Of Counsel

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Labor & Employment

Jennifer Lallite, Of Counsel at GRSM’s L.A. office, excels in defending employers against workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination lawsuits, including wage and hour and PAGA actions. Skilled in handling cases in state and federal court, arbitration and administrative agency matters, she also defends medical malpractice, professional liability and general liability cases. Lallite is admitted to practice in California, New York and New Jersey, and is also a Certified Public Accountant in California and New York. She earned her law degree from Fordham University and graduated cum laude in accounting from Howard University. Lallite is a member of the Langston Bar Association and the Black Women Lawyers Association.