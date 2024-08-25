Managing Attorney

The Barnes Firm

Personal Injury

John A. Sheehan serves as the managing attorney at The Barnes Firm’s Los Angeles office, a prominent personal injury law firm recognized nationwide. With over three decades of experience since his admission to the bar in 1988, he passionately represents injured individuals, advocating against large corporations and insurance carriers. Sheehan has secured significant settlements, including a notable case representing a pedestrian struck by a snowplow operator in Buffalo, New York. His commitment extends to advocating for construction and workplace accident victims, drawing from personal experience and a disciplined approach to legal practice. Sheehan holds a Juris Doctorate from McGeorge School of Law and is licensed to practice in New York and California.

