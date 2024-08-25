(chris griffiths/CHRISTOPHER TODD STUDIOS)

Attorney

Lem Garcia Law, PC

Personal Injury

Lem Garcia, founder of Lem Garcia Law, PC, is a prominent personal injury attorney in Southern California. Starting his firm in 2014 with minimal resources, he has secured top settlements, including $8 million and $3 million. A first-generation Filipino American, Garcia earned his journalism degree from California State Polytechnic University and a law degree from Western State University College of Law, graduating in the top 20%. His firm is known for its exceptional client service, reflected in its perfect five-star reviews on Google and Yelp. Committed to community service, Garcia Law offers an annual $1,000 scholarship to college students aiming to make the world a better place and generously donates to various schools and charities in the area.

