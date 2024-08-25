Partner

Greene Broillet & Wheeler LLP

Personal Injury

Mark Quigley is a pioneer in labor and employment law, dedicated to protecting whistleblower rights. With 30 years of experience, he has successfully challenged some of the country’s largest corporations and institutions, securing tens of millions in damages from insurance companies. Notably, he obtained a $39-million verdict for a whistleblower against UC San Diego in 2023. Recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America, Quigley has been consistently named a Super Lawyer since 2004 and was listed among the Top 100 Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal. His memberships include the American College of Trial Lawyers and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles.

