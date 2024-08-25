Matthew D. Easton

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Personal Injury

Matt Easton, a partner at Easton & Easton, is renowned for his success in securing significant settlements, such as a $20 million mediated settlement in 2019. Recognized by various prestigious organizations, including “Best Lawyers in America,” Matt’s exceptional trial skills have led to over $100 million in settlements for his clients. Apart from his legal achievements, Matt is esteemed for affecting lasting change in corporate practices to prevent future injuries. He is dedicated to his family and community, valuing his role alongside his family at Easton & Easton. Passionate about outdoor activities and fluent in Spanish, Matt’s diverse experiences enrich his ability to serve clients effectively.