Law Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Labor & Employment

Matthew Wallin is a partner at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt, practicing labor and employment law in the Los Angeles and Westlake offices. He has extensive experience defending private businesses and public entities in cases involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wage and hour disputes. Wallin advises clients on best employment practices, policy development and compliance with disability and wage laws. He has represented clients in state and federal courts, as well as before agencies like the EEOC and DFEH. He also has experience in appellate cases and provides training on sexual harassment and policy updates.