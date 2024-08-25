Senior Trial Attorney

The Barnes Firm

Personal Injury

Mory Ahmadi is a senior trial attorney at The Barnes Firm in Los Angeles, specializing in personal injury law. Before joining The Barnes Firm, she spent a decade running her own practice, representing thousands of clients in cases involving auto accidents, dog bites and slip and falls. A Southern California native, Ahmadi is dedicated to helping her community, tailoring strategies to achieve the best outcomes for her clients. She graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Psychology and earned her J.D. from Chapman University’s Dale E. Fowler School of Law. She has served as president of both the Iranian American Bar Association and the Iranian American Lawyers Association, and remains an active member of several professional organizations.

