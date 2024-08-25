Evoto

Natalie Weatherford is a dedicated advocate for victims of sexual abuse, earning record-breaking verdicts and settlements. In 2022, she secured a $102.5-million verdict for former students abused by a music teacher and in 2023 obtained a $25-million verdict for a student abused by an assistant football coach. Notably, in January 2024, Weatherford achieved a $35-million verdict for a woman raped by her high school track coach. In 2024, she received a $13-million verdict on behalf of a 14-year-old girl who was sexually manipulated by a 19-year-old one-to-one aide at a high school, a $5-million settlement on behalf of a child who was sexually abused by her junior high school teacher and a $2-million settlement for a young girl who was verbally harassed by her high school coach.

