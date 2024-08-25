President

West Coast Trial Lawyers

Personal Injury

Neama Rahmani is the president and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers. He graduated from Harvard Law at 22, making him one of the youngest graduates in the 200-year history of the law school. Initially representing major corporations at O’Melveny & Myers, he transitioned to the United States Attorney’s Office as a federal prosecutor, successfully prosecuting a fugitive murderer and drug kingpin. Rahmani returned to Los Angeles to start West Coast Trial Lawyers, focusing on personal injury and employment law. He is a regular legal commentator on news and television such as CNN, BBC, MSNBC and Fox.

