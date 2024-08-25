Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Personal Injury

Richard Cohn, a partner at Aitken Aitken Cohn, is a highly respected plaintiff attorney specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice and complex birth injury cases. Renowned for his tenacity, he won the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association’s Top Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year Award in 2022. Cohn also handles catastrophic construction site incidents, commercial trucking, automobile/motorcycle accidents and insurance bad faith matters. He has secured multi-million-dollar settlements, including $5.5 million from Farmers Insurance in a notable bad faith case and another $5.5 million against an insurer for a water damage claim. Cohn is a past president of the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association and a frequent speaker at legal seminars.