Robin Saghian is a founding partner of Omega Law Group, PC, specializing in personal injury law in Los Angeles. After graduating from USC at 19 with a B.A. in sociology, he earned a full scholarship to Loyola Law School, where he received the prestigious Dean’s Scholarship. Named a Rising Star from 2015 to 2019, Saghian believes in achieving the best results through trustful client relationships and personalized representation. His practice includes personal injury, employment law, class action, breach of contract, harassment and wrongful termination cases. Additionally, he is a licensed California real estate broker. Saghian handles cases statewide, ensuring both legal and real-life issues are addressed for maximum recovery.

