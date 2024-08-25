Director

Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs

Labor & Employment

Rodney Diggs, director at Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, specializes in labor and employment law. Since becoming a partner in 2016, he has secured over $200 million in verdicts and settlements. Notable achievements include a $25-million verdict in an employment retaliation lawsuit and a $9.1-million verdict in a wrongful death case against the City of Long Beach. Recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, Diggs is a prominent figure in the legal community. He has also contributed significantly to legal literature and served in various professional organizations, including the John M. Langston Bar Association and the National Bar Association.

