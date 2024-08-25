Employment Chair & Partner

West Coast Trial Lawyers

Labor & Employment

Ron Zambrano is the employment litigation chair and partner at West Coast Trial Lawyers, specializing in employee rights. With over a decade of experience, he focuses on cases involving workplace discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, whistleblower retaliation and wage and hour violations. Zambrano has secured millions in settlements for clients from diverse backgrounds. Previously at Carlin & Buchsbaum LLP, he handled high-profile cases against entities like the City of Los Angeles and major corporations. Fluent in Spanish and a graduate of the University of Southern California in international relations, Zambrano earned his law degree with honors from Whittier Law School, where he served as articles editor for the Whittier Law Journal.

