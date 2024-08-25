Ryan Saba

Partner

Rosen Saba, LLP

Personal Injury

Ryan Saba is an award-winning civil litigation and trial attorney, known for prosecuting individual, class action and mass action claims. A founding partner of Rosen Saba, LLP, he has experience in consumer litigation, employment law, business disputes and catastrophic injury claims. His practice consistently achieves some of California’s largest settlements and verdicts. Saba has received numerous awards in 2022 and 2023, including “Top Plaintiffs Attorney” in California by the Daily Journal, and was named in the 2023 and 2024 annual ranking of the Top 500 Leading Litigators in America by Lawdragon. He won a jury trial in the amount of $62 million for a claim against a former employee who took confidential information in order to start a competing business.

