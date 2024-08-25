Attorney

Lionsgate Law Group APC

Personal Injury

Sayan Aboudi, Esq., a respected personal injury attorney, draws inspiration from his family’s exile by the Iranian government, sparking his dedication to advocating for the voiceless. As the managing partner of Lionsgate Law Group, APC, in the San Fernando Valley, he provides top-tier legal representation with meticulous care and expertise. Aboudi has secured over $100 million in settlements and verdicts, handling a range of cases from car accidents to catastrophic injuries. His compassionate approach and exceptional outcomes have established him as a reliable and excellent figure in the legal realm.

