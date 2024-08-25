Managing Partner

Feinberg, Mindel, Brandt & Klein, LLP

Family Law

Steven A. Mindel, a certified family law specialist, is the managing partner at Feinberg, Mindel, Brandt & Klein, LLP. With over 35 years of experience, he balances leading one of Southern California’s largest family law firms with serving his clients. He graduated magna cum laude from UCLA and earned his Juris Doctor from USC Gould School of Law. Named a Super Lawyer since 2004, Mindel has been on Southern California’s Top 100 Lawyers list since 2007 and has been selected to the Top 10 list in the past three years. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the International Academy of Family Lawyers and actively participates in multiple legal and community organizations.