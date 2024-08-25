Partner & Trial Lawyer

Stalwart Law Group

Personal Injury

Steven Heimberg, M.D., is a partner and trial lawyer at Stalwart Law Group, specializing in personal injury and medical malpractice. Nationally renowned for his legal expertise, he has achieved historic verdicts and settlements, making him one of California’s most honored medical doctors practicing law. He joined Stalwart Law Group in 2022 after 30 years as a senior partner at Heimberg Barr, LLP. Dr. Heimberg holds top ratings from Los Angeles Magazine, Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report. His humanitarian efforts include work with the spinal cord-injured community in the U.S. and founding free schools in Cambodia. His unique dual expertise as a lawyer and physician drives his mission for justice and community service.

