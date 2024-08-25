Attorney

Therese B. Garcia, an attorney at Lem Garcia Law, PC, specializes in personal injury. She joined the firm in 2016 bringing extensive advocacy experience. She is also dedicated to public service, having worked with low-income, elderly and disabled individuals before joining Lem Garcia Law. Garcia’s empathetic approach has transformed client interactions at the firm, leading to significant settlements, including multiple cases over $1 million. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College and a law degree from the University of the District of Columbia. She also serves as a human resources commissioner for West Covina and actively participates in civic activities, exemplifying her commitment to public service.

