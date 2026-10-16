Founder

V. James DeSimone Law

Labor & Employment

As the founder of his law firm, V. James DeSimone has litigated employment discrimination and civil rights cases for more than 40 years, concentrating on excessive force and wrongful death claims against California law enforcement. He resolved the Anthony Lowe shooting case for $8 million in December 2025 and secured $6 million from the City of Stockton for a family whose relative died after officers restrained him face-down for more than eight minutes, forcing reforms to the city’s mental health response policies. DeSimone obtained $4.5 million for a detainee with a seizure disorder and $3 million for two protestors injured by Santa Monica police. He drafted legislation for the National Police Accountability Project and has taught at CELA Trial Lawyer College every year it has been held from 2015 through 2026.

