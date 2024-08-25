Partner & Co-Founder

Custodio & Dubey LLP

Toxic Torts

Vineet Dubey, partner and co-founder of Custodio & Dubey LLP, specializes in toxic torts, focusing on holding companies accountable for marketing products with toxic chemicals. Over a decade, he has led lawsuits against major food manufacturers and retailers, removing or reformulating thousands of hazardous products. Dubey’s landmark case, Ecological Alliance LLC v. The Kroger Co., highlighted lead contamination in food products. He has settled more Proposition 65 matters than any other attorney for three consecutive years, resulting in nearly $100 million in settlements. Dubey actively engages in community service, partnering with organizations like Guiding Eyes for the Blind and developing scholarships for underrepresented students.