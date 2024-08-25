Founding Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Personal Injury

Wylie A. Aitken, founding partner of Aitken Aitken Cohn, has over 50 years of legal experience in personal injury law. His notable achievements include a $54-million verdict against the U.S. government, the highest individual injury award against the federal government. He has served as trial counsel in numerous significant tort cases and contributed to precedent-setting decisions in California courts. Aitken’s community service includes chairing the committee to recommend U.S. attorneys and federal judges and leading the California Arts Council. He has also presided as chair of Chapman University’s Board of Trustees and held leadership roles in major legal organizations. His accolades include the Franklin G. West Award and the Marquette University Law School Lifetime Achievement Award.