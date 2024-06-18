Aaron Daniel Rosenberg

Partner

Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP

Aaron D. Rosenberg is a Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney representing high-profile clients in music, film, TV and social media, including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Meghan Trainor and Troye Sivan. He is a named partner at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP, the youngest in the firm’s history. Before joining in 2006, Rosenberg was an associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP. He is active on several national boards fighting hate and preserving equal rights, including the Anti-Defamation League. Notable deals include Tate McRae’s chart-topping album, JLo’s record deal with BMG, John Legend’s Pfizer campaign and Ariana Grande’s role in “Wicked.” Rosenberg obtained his undergraduate education at Harvard in 1999 and then went to Harvard Law in 2002.

