First Entertainment Credit Union

SVP & Chief Experience Officer

Addie Allison is the senior vice president and chief experience officer at First Entertainment Credit Union, where she has led experience strategy and innovation since 2014. With more than 30 years in the credit union industry, she directed the disbursement of over $1 million per month in emergency relief during the 2023 Hollywood strikes, ensuring financial support for entertainment professionals. Allison spearheaded the credit union’s digital transformation, launching automated platforms that streamlined member transactions and improved service efficiency. Under her leadership, First Entertainment strengthened its financial infrastructure and updated key operational policies. The credit union serves as a primary financial partner to creators in the entertainment industry and Allison’s efforts have focused on tailoring services to meet their unique needs.