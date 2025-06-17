Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Partner, Chair of Entertainment Transactions Practice

Alan Epstein is a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and chair of the firm’s entertainment transactions practice, where he advises top-tier clients across media, sports and entertainment. With over 30 years of experience, he has led landmark deals such as Ryan Reynolds’ $1.35 billion Mint Mobile sale to T-Mobile and Brillstein Entertainment’s acquisition by Wasserman Media Group. Epstein recently advised on Create Music Group’s $165-million investment, Eva Longoria’s expansion through Hyphenate Media and Matthew McConaughey’s launch of Pantalones Organic Tequila. He also serves on the boards of the Natural History Museum of L.A. County, UCLA’s Ziffren Institute and the Alliance for Children’s Rights and is a member of YPO Angeleno Gold.