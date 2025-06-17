SB Capital Management, Inc.

Wealth Management Partner

As wealth management partner at SB Capital Management, Inc., Amitha Harichandran leads firmwide operations and compliance while delivering tailored financial guidance rooted in trust and service. Since joining the firm in 2008, she has risen to a leadership role through a rare ability to blend financial acumen with deeply personalized client care. Her work consistently supports high-net-worth individuals, particularly in the entertainment industry, with the firm now managing over $1.23 billion in assets. Clients frequently rely on Harichandran during critical moments – whether navigating cyber threats, coordinating charitable planning or managing personal transitions. She’s known for her ability to “straighten chaos,” earning praise for her calm command under pressure. She also supports nonprofits such as Hope the Mission and Imagine LA, extending her impact far beyond finance.