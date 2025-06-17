SingerLewak

Partner & Practice Leader

Andrea Link serves as partner and practice leader at SingerLewak, where she advises high-net-worth individuals, startups and entertainment clients on tax strategy and business management. With over two decades of experience, she offers comprehensive consulting in individual and business tax planning, family wealth and estate matters. Link’s clients span film and TV production, concert promotion and loan-out corporations, and she frequently collaborates with agents, attorneys and personal managers to deliver integrated solutions. She is also adept at handling cross-border tax issues for international entertainers. Before joining SingerLewak, she co-owned Laurand Management, which merged with Gumbiner Savett in 2018. Link’s prior roles include serving as global tax director for a Fortune 200 company and as a consultant at a Big 4 firm.

