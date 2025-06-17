Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Chair, Motion Picture, Television & Entertainment Finance

Andrew Kramer serves as chair of the motion picture, television & entertainment finance practice at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, where he brings over 30 years of experience advising studios, production companies, lenders and distributors. Known for structuring high-value transactions across film, television and digital media, he offers strategic counsel on content financing, licensing, distribution and monetization. Prior to joining Willkie, Kramer was COO of international distribution at Lionsgate and held senior legal roles at major studios. Recent deals include representing 5&2 Studios on its landmark agreement with Amazon MGM Studios for “The Chosen,” and advising Banc of California on a $60-million credit facility. Kramer’s leadership at Willkie has solidified the firm’s entertainment finance platform.

