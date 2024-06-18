Co-Chair; Corporate & Capital Markets Co-Chair

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Arash Khalili, recently appointed co-chair at Loeb & Loeb, is a leading dealmaker known for navigating complex corporate transactions across diverse industries such as media, technology, fashion, entertainment and sports. As co-chair of the capital markets and corporate department, he advises renowned companies and individuals, structuring intricate deals both nationally and internationally. Noteworthy transactions include Vin Di Bona Productions’ majority stake sale, Philpott Meeks’ acquisition by NFP and Lionel Richie’s brand ambassador partnership with Acrisure. Khalili’s expertise extends to advising prominent figures in the sports and entertainment world. Active in the legal community, he contributes to the Los Angeles County Bar Association and other professional organizations, while speaking on key legal issues in media and entertainment.

