Partner

Russ August & Kabat

Ashley R. Yeargan, partner at Russ August & Kabat, is renowned in the community for her skills. After graduating from Yale and Stanford Law School, she joined Stanton “Larry” Stein’s entertainment practice. Despite the firm’s dissolution shortly after, Yeargan found herself handling high-profile cases like Tokyo Broadcasting System’s copyright infringement case against ABC and Endemol. She quickly became the go-to for high-stakes matters. Over time, she developed her own practice and retained high-profile clients. Yeargan handles litigation for Drake, defending him in various cases, including the aftermath of the Astroworld Music Festival incident. Additionally, she represents Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and handles IP matters for the company. Yeargan’s reputation has earned her recognition in publications like The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Lawyers, Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers and Variety.

