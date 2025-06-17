BIGMAN

Russ August & Kabat

Bennett Andrew Bigman is a renowned partner and entertainment litigator at Russ August & Kabat. He is a veteran litigator with over 40 years of experience, currently practicing at his firm for the past seven years. Bigman began his career at Sidley & Austin, where he worked alongside renowned copyright scholar Mel Nimmer and carved out a niche in entertainment and advertising litigation. He later developed a leading practice in profit participation disputes, representing A-list talent in high-stakes underpayment cases linked to vertical integration. He has handled IP and audit matters for properties such as “Survivor,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Suits,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “La La Land.” Bigman’s practice also includes securing copyright reversions for legacy artists and heirs, including “This Is Spinal Tap” and Carl Sagan’s estate.