Partner

Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP

Bryan M. Sullivan, partner at Early Sullivan Wright Gizer McRae LLP, is renowned for his strategic legal counsel. With a distinguished reputation among celebrities, he has been instrumental in representing prominent figures like entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris and Hunter Biden in complex legal matters. Additionally, Sullivan advocates for clients such as Olivia Munn in combating deepfake AI-generated content and advises Enderby Entertainment in pioneering ventures like the distribution of full-length feature films as NFTs. Recognized for his outstanding contributions, he has been featured in Variety’s Legal Impact Report and named in The Best Lawyers in America© for commercial transactions/ UCC law and entertainment law. Moreover, Sullivan’s dedication extends beyond the legal realm, as evidenced by his active involvement in nonprofit activism and political campaigns.

