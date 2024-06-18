Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Bryan Thompson, a partner in Barnes & Thornburg’s Los Angeles office, brings extensive expertise in corporate and entertainment law to his practice. Prior to joining, he held senior positions in business and legal affairs at Fox Networks Group and Yahoo! Inc., gaining invaluable experience in both traditional and digital media landscapes. Notable recent transactions include representing Adam Bold in the sale of A3 Artists Agency’s digital and alternative divisions to Gersh and advising Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions on a range of projects, including the Manningcast and various podcast initiatives. Additionally, Thompson has worked with Sony Interactive, Lisa Erspamer/ Erspamer Productions, Culture Genesis, TV One, FiveCurrents, Kaleidoco and Code Entertainment on a diverse array of entertainment deals and productions.

