(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Carolyn Hunt offers extensive legal and business counsel in entertainment financing, having facilitated funding for numerous award-winning film, television and gaming projects. Her expertise spans single-project financing, capital raises, slate transactions and incentivized financing structures, benefiting clients like Lionsgate Entertainment, IMAX and Natixis. Hunt’s recent successes include securing financing for Gala Media Capital amidst the 2023 actors’ strike, funding family-oriented genre films and facilitating production loans for projects. Her track record also includes orchestrating entertainment corporate facilities for Lionsgate Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment, showcasing her proficiency in navigating complex financing landscapes within the entertainment industry.

