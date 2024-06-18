Managing Director

CBIZ MHM, LLC

Cheryl A. Calhoun, managing director of CBIZ MHM, LLC, is a highly experienced public accountant with over 40 years of expertise. After earning her MBA in accounting and information systems from UCLA, she embarked on a career that began in auditing before transitioning to tax services. She specializes in representing high-networth individuals, particularly in the film, TV and digital content businesses. Calhoun’s former firm, Parks, Palmer, Turner & Yemenidjian was acquired by CBIZ in 1998. Since then, she has since expanded her focus, co-leading the CBIZ Los Angeles family office group and playing a pivotal role in standardizing national best practices for family office services, offering comprehensive assistance in tax structuring, deal management and financial planning.

