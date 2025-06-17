Donaldson Callif Perez LLP

Partner

Chris Perez is a partner at Donaldson Callif Perez LLP, where he specializes in rights clearance and legal advocacy for documentary and independent filmmakers. With 15 years at the firm, he has represented hundreds of productions, including Oscar-winner “The Last Repair Shop” and Sundance premieres such as “Black Box Diaries,” “Gaucho Gaucho” and “Selena y Los Dinos.” Perez advises clients like Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, HBO, FX, Amazon and Film Independent. He co-authored the fifth edition of Clearance & Copyright and currently serves on the board of the International Documentary Association. In 2024 alone, he advised on legal issues for “Ricky Stanicky,” “Social Studies” and “The Apprentice.” Perez also supports filmmakers through the Archival Producers Alliance’s Generative AI Initiative, focusing on best practices in emerging technology.

