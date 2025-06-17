A portrait of Akin Chris Spicer (Shane Nelson Photo)

Akin

Partner

Chris Spicer is a partner at Akin and head of the firm’s media, entertainment and sports practice. He focuses on entertainment finance, advising on high-value deals involving film, television, music and gaming. His recent work includes a $1.1-billion senior secured credit facility for a mini-major studio and a $100-million equity investment in a multimedia company. Over nearly two decades in the industry – 17 of them at Akin – Spicer has handled major transactions for clients such as Comerica Bank, East West Bank and Fifth Season. He is a member of Akin’s Management Committee and plays a leadership role in attorney mentorship through the Akin Advisor program. Recognized by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, he also maintains a pro bono practice supporting the American Film Institute and other nonprofit organizations.