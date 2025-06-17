A portrait of Daisy Stall

California Bank & Trust

EVP, Director of Entertainment and Media Finance

Daisy Stall is the executive vice president and director of entertainment and media finance at California Bank & Trust. Prior to joining CB&T, she held senior roles at Union Bank and Sony Pictures Entertainment, where she oversaw global liquidity planning for a $7-billion media portfolio and advised on high-value M&A and financing strategies. Since arriving at CB&T in 2021, Stall has led the bank’s expansion into the entertainment sector, underwriting nearly $1 billion in film, TV and music deals. A first-generation college graduate, she mentors early-career professionals and speaks regularly at institutions including UCLA, USC and Michigan State. Her ability to bridge the worlds of banking and Hollywood has made her a trusted advisor to clients navigating complex creative.