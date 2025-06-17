Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Co-Founder & Partner

As the co-founder and partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP, Dana Lowy is a veteran family law attorney known for representing high-profile clients in high-asset divorces, custody disputes and prenuptial agreements with discretion and strategic expertise. With 30 years in the industry, she is widely respected for minimizing courtroom battles and maintaining strict confidentiality – earning her a reputation as “the vault” among billionaires, producers, directors, athletes and talent. A founding member of the all-female firm, Lowy has helped grow the practice to 25 attorneys across Century City and Irvine. She has been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as a “Power Lawyer: Troubleshooter,” named among the Top 100 Lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal and consistently honored by Lawdragon, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.

