Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP

Partner, Co-Chair of the Business Litigation Practice

Daniel Rozansky, partner at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP, co-chairs the firm’s business litigation practice and brings 33 years of legal experience across entertainment and commercial sectors. He joined the firm seven years ago and is widely recognized for his litigation strategies on behalf of film studios, digital platforms and music clients. Rozansky has handled disputes ranging from copyright and rights of publicity to First Amendment and profit participation claims. His work also spans digital media, podcast formats and the legal implications of social content. He is active on nonprofit and industry boards, including Vista del Mar and the Association of Business Trial Lawyers. Rozansky has received recognition from Chambers USA, Variety and Forbes, as well as numerous “Top Litigator” honors.