Advertisement

David Eisman

Business Entertainment visionaries

Partner
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

David Eisman, head of Skadden’s media and entertainment group and Los Angeles corporate group, is a prominent figure in the industry, known for his role in groundbreaking deals. Representing a diverse clientele including major studios, labels, agencies and celebrities, his innovative solutions and strategic counsel have earned him recognition as a top advisor. Notable recent representations include Drake’s OVO Sound, DJ Khaled’s We the Best label and various music-focused deals. Eisman also handles significant transactions in film, television and agency sectors, such as AGBO’s partnership with Nexon and UTA’s acquisition of REP 1 Baseball. Beyond his legal practice, he is committed to pro bono work and mentoring his team. Eisman is recognized by prestigious legal directories including Chambers USA and The Legal 500 U.S.

Advertisement