Photography by Dennis Trantham at Westside Studio (Dennis Trantham)

Founding Partner

David Weise & Associates

David Weise, founding partner at David Weise & Associates, is a respected figure in the entertainment industry, boasting over 34 years of professional business management experience. Recognized as one of the top business managers in entertainment by The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Billboard, his career trajectory has been marked by a commitment to excellence and client success. After earning his Bachelor of Science from the University of Arizona, Weise embarked on his career path, starting with a national accounting firm in 1990 before transitioning to business management in 1992. Over the years, he honed his skills and expanded his clientele, eventually founding his own firm in 1999. Under Weise’s leadership, the firm experienced significant growth, culminating in the formation of David Weise & Associates, Inc. in 2005.

